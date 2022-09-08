Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Limited in Practice for Odd Reason

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott was marked as a limited participant during the team’s Thursday practice.

But, Dallas fans shouldn’t fear. The quarterback noted his limited participation was due to a new pair of cleats he decided to wear on Thursday. The cleats made his right ankle, which he previously had surgery on, “uncomfortable.”

“I promise you I’m great,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.”

Prescott’s shoe issue was caused by him deciding to break in a new pair of Jordan 11s. He noted that he wore Jordan 1s all summer during the team’s training camp. Even though he wore the Jordan 11s during some games last season, Prescott decided he’ll go back to his more comfortable option of the Jordan 1s.

Nothing specific happened to his ankle at Thursday’s practice. No twists or anything, the quarterback noted.

The 29-year-old quarterback said he will be ready to go by the team’s Sunday night game vs. the Buccaneers. The Cowboys have a light practice on Friday.

Prescott’s original right ankle injury occurred during the 2020 season in Week 5 when he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation in the ankle. He missed the remainder of the season because of the injury.

