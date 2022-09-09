Shanahan Shares Latest on George Kittle After Two Missed Practices

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with San Francisco’s KNBR radio on Friday ahead of Sunday’s season-opener against the Bears.

Given tight end George Kittle’s appearance on the injury report this week, there were plenty of questions asked about his status for Sunday’s game.

“I don’t know yet,” Shanahan said when asked if Kittle would play.

“I’m really hoping it will be alright. I’m trying to think positively on it. He didn’t end up getting to go yesterday, but they’ll hit him hard [today]. They’ll do it all morning and hopefully he’ll be able to get out there and do some red zone work today.”

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that Kittle was dealing with a groin injury he suffered during practice on Monday.

The 28-year-old Kittle hauled in 71 receptions last season for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 starts.

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.