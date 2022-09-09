Lewis Details How Packers Essentially Have ‘Two Different Playbooks’

Marcedes Lewis likely never thought his NFL career would lead him to playing for the Packers.

But after the Jaguars released him in 2018 and he spoke with his mother, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham, they convinced the southern California native to put his retirement thoughts on hold and join them in the frozen tundra.

Since the former Pro Bowl tight end traded the “75 degree and sunny with a slight breeze” weather for Green Bay’s iconic winters, Lewis has embraced his relationship with Rodgers and his role in the Packers’ offense. In working in an offense with a signal caller that is “destined for a gold jacket” after his NFL career, Lewis revealed that Green Bay has two different offensive playbooks, crediting the prowess of Rodgers.

“Matt LaFleur’s playbook, and Aaron Rodgers’s playbook,” Lewis wrote in The Players Tribune. “LaFleur’s playbook is the system, and A-Rod’s playbook is the checks, the hots, the cues coming off the line versus blitzes — he has any number of plays he can call at any time to exploit the defense.”

As Rodgers and Lewis prepare to begin the 2022 season without former Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams, they are confident that the young receivers can learn the two offenses.

“The learning curve is steep,” Lewis wrote in The Players Tribune. “But A-Rod, because of the way he sees the game, he’s like a scientist out there the way he can manipulate defenses and play situational football. So he’s a huge asset to these young guys in growing their understanding of the game and of how defenses operate at this level.”

The 38-year-old believes the “sky is the limit” for the Packers’ offense. Lewis’s beliefs will be put to the test when the Packers go on the road to face their NFC North rival Vikings in the season opener on Sunday.

