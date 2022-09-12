Jets Coach Issues Warning for Those Who Mock His Team This Year (Video)

The Jets lost their season opener vs. the Ravens 24–9 on Sunday, but coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday no one should worry about the team’s season ahead.

The coach, who is in his second year with the Jets, said critics better be careful with what they say this season because he believes the team will prove them wrong.

“When those little errors that the offense was having in the first half stop happening, it’s going to be explosive,” Saleh said. “You’re just going to feel it. ... It’s really, really cool when it does happen because it just absolutely pops off the tape. I know it’s going to happen.

“We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we ain’t going to do anything, I’m taking receipts. I’m going to be more than happy to share them when it’s all said and done.”

Saleh’s Jets will face the remaining three AFC North teams—the Browns, Bengals and Steelers—in the next three weeks.

The Jets finished 4–13 last season, and they haven’t finished with a record over .500 since 2015. The New York team hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country.