Report: Back Scan for Patriots QB Mac Jones Comes Back Negative

The Patriots can breathe a sigh of relief after scans on quarterback Mac Jones’s back came back negative on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The injury to the second-year signal-caller is believed to not be serious, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, but the team plans to monitor him throughout the week prior to New England’s Week 2 game against the Steelers. At this point, Jones is thought to be dealing with back spasms, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Jones suffered the injury during the Patriots’ 20–7 loss in their season opener against the Dolphins. He managed to play the whole game, but was seen walking to the X-ray room after the game. New England also canceled Jones’s postgame press conference.

Jones finished Sunday’s loss going 21-for-30 with 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He managed to play the whole game and it remains somewhat unclear when he began to feel the discomfort in his back.

Jones was sacked twice in the game, including when he took a huge hit in the second quarter and fumbled the ball, allowing the Dolphins to return it for a touchdown. He later took a shot in the fourth quarter from two Miami defenders on a play that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty.

The Patriots will look to get back on track next Sunday on the road in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• NFL Week 1 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

• Report: Britt Reid’s Plea Deal Leaves Victim’s Family ‘Outraged’

• Jalen Hurts on His Relationship With A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

• Patriots Country: Patriots Veteran: ’Not Going to Hang Hat’ After One Loss

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country.