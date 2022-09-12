‘ManningCast’ Announces Three Guests for First Show of 2022

The Broncos and the Seahawks will face off in the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 season, which means the return of ESPN2’s simulcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

The ManningCast announced their show’s first guests ahead of the game.

The first guest will be Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is coming off a 21–20 win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Titans. Next up on the show’s lineup is actor Joel McHale, best known for his role in the show Community. McHale grew up in Washington and is an avid Seahawks fan.

Finally, the Manning brothers will have former Broncos star Shannon Sharpe as their last guest. The former tight end won two Super Bowls while playing with the Broncos from 1990 to ’99, and then again in 2002 to ’03. He is now known for his sports commentary and was previously on FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

Like last year’s inaugural ManningCast season, the simulcast will broadcast during 10 Monday night games in the 2022 season.

