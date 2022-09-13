Chargers’ Keenan Allen Likely Out at Chiefs With Hamstring Injury, per Report

One of the Chargers’ key wide receivers Keenan Allen left Sunday’s 24–19 win over the Raiders with a hamstring injury, causing concern for his availability in Week 2 vs. the Chiefs.

The Chargers are reportedly close to a decision on Allen’s status for the Thursday Night Football matchup, with the wide receiver is unlikely to play in the game vs. the team’s AFC West opponent, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Even though Allen is projected to miss the Chargers’ Week 2 game, the hamstring injury won’t impact his availability long term, the team believes.

Based on Pelissero’s report, the 30-year-old receiver could potentially return for the team’s Week 3 game vs. the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 25, two weeks after he suffered the injury.

So, it sounds as if Chargers fans shouldn’t worry too much about Allen being off the field for long. However, his absence on Thursday night could be crucial for Los Angeles.

Allen left Sunday’s game after the first half when he felt his hamstring tighten. He finished the half with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

