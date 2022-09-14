Keenan Allen will not play in the Chargers’ showdown against the Chiefs on Thursday, the team announced.

Allen left the game in the first half in the Chargers’ 24-19 win against the Raiders on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Wednesday’s news does not come as a surprise as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Allen would likely not play in Thursday’s game.

While Allen will miss the Chargers’ game against their AFC West opponent, his injury is not slated to impact his long-term availability with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler recorded four catches for 66 yards in the Chargers season opener.

Per Pelissero’s report, Allen could likely return in Week 3 when Los Angeles faces the Jaguars on Sept. 25.

