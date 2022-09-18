NFL action returns for Week 2, and Sports Illustrated is tracking all of the plays and excitement with live analysis through Sunday’s games.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. Between a tie (that meant not a single AFC South team won, despite two of them playing each other), missed kicks in overtime and a season-opening win from betting favorite the Bills, there was a lot for fans to keep up with as the weekend went on.

And after Thursday night’s thriller between two AFC West competitors, Week 2 is shaping up to be no different.

So go ahead, football fans, settle in for another Sunday on the couch—we’ve got an afternoon full of games, and SI will be here all day with live analysis and updates to take you through all the Week 2 action.

Games to watch

Full Week 2 roundtable preview: Read here.

All times ET. Watch NFL live with fuboTV.

Patriots at Steelers (1 p.m.): I cannot imagine Bill Belichick ever circled a game in the first month of the calendar and labeled it a “must-win.” That said, there were serious breaks in the Patriots’ protection scheme last week against the Dolphins. —Conor Orr

Buccaneers at Saints (1 p.m.): The Saints have won seven of eight against their NFC South rivals, and are 4–1 in the series since Tom Brady got to Tampa Bay two years ago. And the Saints came alive late against the Falcons last week. … So this will be a good litmus test to see whether the Buccaneers, who took out a beat-to-bleep Cowboys team, are what they have been the past couple of years. —Albert Breer

Dolphins at Ravens (1 p.m.): Lamar Jackson wasn’t forced to scramble a great deal last week against the Jets, a team that played surprisingly well against the Ravens’ signature attack. … They won’t have a similar luxury against a more complete Dolphins defense this Sunday, which, despite not having overwhelming pass-rushing numbers, capitalized on free runners when they intended to create them. —C.O.

Cardinals at Raiders (4:25 p.m.): This one will either affirm what we saw in these teams’ losses last week (the Cardinals got whacked by the Chiefs; the Raiders acquitted themselves in a nail-biter with the Chargers) or just raise more questions on where each team stands. —A.B.

Bengals at Cowboys (4:25 p.m.): This is a prelude to absolute bedlam in Dallas. I would be willing to put a sizable wager on the Cowboys falling to 0–2 and the Bengals winning by multiple scores. Mike McCarthy’s teams sans Dak Prescott have been somewhat defeatist, begrudgingly winning games to save face in garbage time. —C.O.

Predictions

The Jets hang a 40-burger on the board this week against the Browns. Robert Saleh went to bat for his young team. The normally zen coach motivates a team that will find rhythm in the running game against an excellent Browns front. —C.O.