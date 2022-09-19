The NFC North is one of the NFL’s most storied divisions, having two teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 all-time in total wins. After Sunday night’s win over the Bears, the Packers are just one win away from tying their NFC North rival for the most wins in NFL history.

Week 2’s win gave Green Bay win No. 783, putting them within striking distance to take the No. 1 spot held by Chicago since 1921. Aaron Rodgers’s claims that he owns the Bears stung before, but now fans will have a whole new reason to hate the four-time MVP.

The Packers are set to face the Buccaneers in Week 3 while the Bears are slated to play the Texans. Both teams enter the matchup at 1–1.

Chicago’s kickoff at Soldier Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday and Green Bay’s matchup in Tampa is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET. If things go their way, the Packers could be the winningest franchise in NFL history by the end of Week 4.

