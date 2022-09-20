The Browns have identified a fan who threw a bottle that hit owner Jimmy Haslam late in Cleveland’s 31–30 loss to the Jets on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Video taken by Pelissero shows Haslam walking toward the visiting tunnel after New York rookie receiver Garrett Wilson scored the game-tying touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the contest. A few steps away from the tunnel entrance, a bottle thrown from the crowd stuck Haslam in the leg, prompting the Browns owner to stop and point in the direction of a patron in the stands.

The organization used video from inside the stadium to identify the fan and now plan to ban the individual from attending future games at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, according to Pelissero.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the Browns said in a statement on Tuesday, per Pelissero. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

Frustration mounted for the team and fans alike late in the Browns’ loss as Cleveland relinquished a 13-point lead in the final 1:55 of the game. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, starting in place of the injured Zach Wilson, threw touchdown passes to Corey Davis and Wilson to pull off the improbable comeback.

The loss dropped the Browns to 1–1 on the season.

