Jamie Collins Sr. has had three different stints with the Patriots, most notably from 2013 to ’16 when he won Super Bowl XLIX and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in ’15. It appears that a fourth go-around could be on the horizon.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team hosted Collins for a visit on Tuesday. The 32-year-old linebacker remains a free agent, after finishing his ’21 season in New England.

Collins was a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2013, and quickly became a key cog in Bill Belichick’s vaunted defense, playing in 50 games with 41 starts before he was traded to the Browns during the middle of the ’16 season. He remained with Cleveland through ’18, signing back with the Patriots in ’19.

Collins made the jump to the Lions during the 2020 offseason, playing 14 games for the team that fall. He was released in ’21 after just two games, rejoining the Patriots for the final 10 games of the season.

The Patriots moved to 1–1 on the season Sunday, bouncing back from a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins by beating the Steelers 17–14.

