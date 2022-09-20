Nick Chubb Admits One Regret From Crushing Browns Loss

The Jets secured a major comeback against the Browns on Sunday, winning 31–30 after trailing 30–17 with just under two minutes left in the game.

Browns running back Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with one minute and 55 seconds left in the game. While most football fans would think scoring a touchdown would be a good thing, the Browns later considered this decision a mistake.

For one, the touchdown gave the Jets the ball back with almost two minutes to work with. New York ended up scoring two touchdowns in the final 82 seconds to win the game.

The three-time Pro Bowler opened up about his touchdown on Tuesday for the first time since the game. He chose not to speak with reporters following Sunday’s loss.

“I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, looking back at it,” Chubb said, via 92.3 The Fan. “It cost us the game... it’s only a problem because we didn’t win. I probably should’ve went down.”

If Chubb had decided to go down instead of running the ball in to score, the Browns could’ve run more of the clock out.

It especially didn’t help when considering the fact that the Jets had zero timeouts remaining at the time of Chubb’s touchdown.

While no one can be fully to blame in a loss, Chubb feels like his decision “cost” the Browns the game. Cleveland sits with a 1–1 record heading into Week 3.

