Bears’ Justin Fields Apologizes For Viral Comment That Angered Fans

Following the Bears’ 27–10 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields went viral for something he said after the game.

The second-year pro told media that the loss was more difficult for the locker room than Bears fans because “they aren’t putting in any work.”

So, on Wednesday, Fields wanted to address the comment right away during his press availability and clear the air about the comment circulating social media.

“There was a thing that I said on Sunday after the game where I said that fans don’t put in work,” Fields started. “First off, I was frustrated after the game, so No. 1, I didn’t want to come talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. I should’ve did a better job explaining what I meant by that.

“But, what I meant by that, I’m talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game. I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do.”

It sounds as if Fields’s emotions got the best of him after the Bears’ loss to their archrival.

The 23-year-old finished the game with seven completions out of 11 attempts for just 70 yards. The team’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter, when Fields scored on a three-yard run. In total, he rushed for 20 yards on eight carries.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest.