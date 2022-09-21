Sean Payton Asked Whether He Wants to Coach in 2023

Ever since Sean Payton announced he was stepping down as the Saints’ coach last year, the rumors about a potential return never stopped. The 58-year-old stepped away from the sidelines and has since joined Fox as a studio analyst, but in a recent appearance on the NewOrleans.Football podcast he expressed that he misses coaching.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing right now,” Payton said. “More than maybe then I thought. If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested. There’s no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams. If I felt like if it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that.

“I said this over the weekend, this past weekend’s game vs. Tampa was the first time that I had a version of FOMO (fear of missing out),” Payton added. “I was jealous of everyone that was there.”

Payton was referring to Sunday’s matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers, clearly hinting he misses leading his team against a division rival. It’s unclear if he’ll ever put on a headset again but it appears the door is definitely not closed.

