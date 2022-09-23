Christian McCaffrey Off Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Sunday’s Game

It looks like Christian McCaffrey is good to go for Sunday.

After being limited in practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, the Panthers running back was a full participant on Friday and will play vs. New Orleans this week.

Two weeks into the season, McCaffrey has gotten off to a slow start, accumulating just 135 rushing yards on 25 attempts with one touchdown. The two-time All-Pro led the league in all-purpose yards in 2019, 2,392 on 403 touches.

McCaffrey battled injuries during the 2020 and ’21 seasons, so the team has decided to give him Wednesdays off as a rest day for the season. Despite the ankle issue, McCaffrey downplayed it yesterday.

“I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the [injury] report,” he said, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

Head coach Matt Rhule acknowledged that no matter how rest days McCaffrey has, people will have issues.

“I think whatever the number is, somebody’s going to question it,” Rhule said last week.

Carolina is 0–2 entering this week’s contest vs. the Saints, and they need McCaffrey to try and avoid a difficult 0–3 hole on the season.

