Buccaneers Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster

The Buccaneers have activated former Bills receiver Cole Beasley off the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to make his 2022 season debut during Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Beasley signed with Tampa Bay’s practice squad on Tuesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The veteran wide receiver was reportedly in contact with multiple teams, including the Bucs and quarterback Tom Brady, but had been biding his time in free agency to wait for the right situation.

Tampa signed Beasley to practice squad with the expectation that he would join the active roster soon enough. Given the Buccaneers’ depleted receiver room, that moment came less than a week after Beasley came aboard.

Bucs lead wideouts Chris Godwin (injury) and Mike Evans (suspension) will both miss this upcoming weekend’s game against the Packers. Fellow receivers Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman are also considered questionable to play this week due to injuries.

Beasley, 33, spent the last three seasons in Buffalo after beginning his career as an undrafted free agent with Dallas in 2012. Last year, he tied a career-high in receptions (82) with 693 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

The Bills released him in March ahead of the final year of his contract.

The Buccaneers (2–0) will hope that Beasley can help kickstart their stagnant offense as they welcome the Packers (1–1) to Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.