Bills Lose All-Pro Safety Micah Hyde for Season to Neck Injury

The Bills are placing safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve and he will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, according to Hyde’s agent Jack Bechta.

Hyde suffered a herniated disc in his neck during last week’s game vs. the Titans. The safety went to tackle Tennessee wide receiver Robert Woods on a play. He had already been ruled out for this week’s game vs. Miami but the injury was determined to be serious enough to sideline him for the year.

Hyde has been a key member of the Bills defense since joining Buffalo in free agency in 2017. In six years with the Bills, Hyde has recorded 14 interceptions and 363 tackles, while being a two-time second-team All-Pro and making one Pro Bowl.

The 32-year-old is set to enter the final year of his deal with the Bills next season. He has also been known for his durability, playing in at least 15 games in every year of his NFL career.

In place of Hyde, the Bills will rely on Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin to pick up the slack. Buffalo is dealing with several injuries ahead of week three as Hyde, Dane Jackson, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips will all miss the game.

