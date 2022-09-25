Jets’ Zach Wilson on Track for Week 4 Return vs. Steelers, per Report

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t playing vs. Cincinnati on Sunday, but he’s expected to be back soon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jets team doctors are expected to clear Wilson before next week’s game vs. Pittsburgh.

Wilson first suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in the Jets’ first preseason game, against the Eagles. He missed the rest of the preseason and the first three games of the regular season.

If Wilson plays next week, it will mark about two months since he suffered the knee injury.

While Wilson has been sidelined, the Jets have started Joe Flacco at quarterback, and the former Super Bowl MVP has put up solid numbers. Flacco has thrown for over 600 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in those two games, which included leading the Jets to a late-game comeback against Cleveland last week.

Wilson finished last season with 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games played.

