As Brett Favre remains embroiled in a massive scandal involving the misuse of Mississippi state welfare funds, media companies have begun to distance themselves from the Hall of Fame quarterback.

A day after ESPN Milwaukee paused its weekly radio appearances from Favre, SiriusXM is now putting its relationship with Favre “on hold,” according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. It’s unclear how long the hiatus will last.

Favre has co-hosted The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray since 2018. The program most recently aired on Sept. 13.

Favre is a central figure in an investigation surrounding former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Favre reportedly helped get Bryant to divert welfare funds toward the construction of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre is a Southern Miss alum, and his daughter played volleyball at the school.

The allegation is part of a bigger scandal regarding how Bryant used welfare funds throughout the state.

In texts acquired by Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, messages appear to show that Favre, Bryant, former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis and nonprofit founder Nancy New worked together to steer state welfare funds. In the texts, Favre reportedly asked New whether the money he got for the new volleyball stadium could be traced back through the media.

New already has pleaded guilty to 13 felony charges, while Davis recently pleaded guilty to two federal charges.

