ESPN Milwaukee Puts Pause on Brett Favre Appearances Amid Scandal

ESPN Milwaukee will “pause” its weekly radio appearances with Brett Favre amid the former Packers quarterback’s alleged role in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal, Front Office Sports reports.

ESPN Milwaukee hosts part of The Brett Favre Show, a weekly podcast that includes Favre’s take on the most recent Packers game. The last episode was dated September 12, and there wasn’t an episode for this past week’s Packers game vs. Chicago.

Favre is a central figure in an investigation surrounding former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant as the former quarterback reportedly helped get Bryant to use welfare funds to get the University of Southern Mississippi a new volleyball stadium. Favre is a Southern Miss alum, and his daughter played volleyball at the school.

The allegation is part of a bigger scandal regarding how Bryant used welfare funds throughout the state.

In texts received by Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, messages show that Favre, Bryant, former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis and nonprofit founder Nancy New worked together to steer state welfare funds. In the texts, Favre reportedly asked New whether the money he got for the new volleyball stadium could be traced back through the media.

New has already pleaded guilty to 13 felony charges, while Davis recently pleaded guilty to two federal charges himself.

