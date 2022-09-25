Tom Brady has led the Buccaneers to a 2–0 start to begin the 2022 season, earning hard-fought wins against the Cowboys and the Saints.

In addition to his record on the field, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is also 2–0 against another pesky opponent: tablets.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady broke not one, but two tablets out of frustration during last Sunday’s victory in New Orleans. Video showed the 45-year-old spiking Microsoft Surface tablet during the game, and he reportedly damaged another at some point off-camera.

To make matters worse, a third team tablet was stepped on and broken on the Buccaneers’ sideline during Tampa’s ugly 20–10 win on the road, according to Schefter.

Brady jokingly apologized for breaking one tablet on social media after the game, and he did so again during his Monday podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. But Brady never mentioned breaking a second tablet.

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately,” Brady said on the Let’s Go podcast. “I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating.

“Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great [against the Saints], so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet.”

Brady’s track record of taking out his frustration on tablets when playing New Orleans certainly isn’t spotless. In Week 15 of last season, the veteran chucked a tablet as the Buccaneers were being shut out by the Saints.

Though tensions might have been high last weekend, Tampa is 2–0 and plays host to the Packers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup between two NFC playoff contenders.

