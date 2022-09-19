Despite passing for 190 yards and a touchdown in an emotional 20-10 win over the Saints, Tom Brady’s most memorable toss of Sunday’s game came during a break in the action.

The Buccaneers quarterback took out his frustration after New Orleans came away with a stop late in the game by smashing a tablet on the sidelines much like he did when these teams met in Week 15 last year. In his customary celebratory postgame video, Brady, who’s known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve at times, followed his usual routine of thanking his teammates for their efforts.

Just before the video ended, however, the veteran QB poked fun at his brief meltdown and the memes and jokes it inspired online.

“Shout to the D coming up huge again, the ugly ones count, too. And sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s gonna be another Twitter meme or something,” Brady said.

As Brady suggested, Sunday’s win was hardly a barnburner, as the NFC South rivals combined for more punts (six) than points (three) in the first half. The Bucs managed to erase the Saints’ 3-0 halftime lead thanks to a 47-yard field goal by Ryan Succop, a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Breshad Perriman and an exceptional performance by the defense. Tampa Bay intercepted Jameis Winston three times, including a 68-yard pick-six by Mike Edwards to take a 20-3 lead, and recovered two fumbles in the second half.

The ugly win marked Brady’s first over the Saints in five regular-season games since joining the Bucs in 2020. Given the circumstances, it makes sense that Brady was fired up.

That said, the 45-year-old may want to steer clear of his mentions until the jokes run their course, which may not be until next Sunday when the Bucs play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

