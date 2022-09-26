MMQB Week 3: The Dolphins' Big Win Over the Bills, Hurts So Good and More
Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 3, plus more from our staff.
This Is 3–0: How Mike McDaniel's Dolphins Survived the Bills
Albert Breer on the first-year coach answering big questions early in the season, and why the Dolphins approach to the Buffalo game—philosophically and tactically—made all the difference.
Ten Takeaways
Albert Breer’s notes and observations from around the league, including how Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is out to prove he was right about himself. Plus, more on the big wins by the Bengals, Packers, Panthers and Titans.
Six From Saturday: First-Round QB Prospect Benched
Albert Breer’s college and NFL draft notes on Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke, USC wideout Jordan Addison, the latest stud runner from Wisconsin, a potential darkhorse NFL coaching candidate out of the Big 12, and more.
More From The MMQB Staff
Week 3 Game Balls: Dishing Out Awards to Sunday’s Top Performers
Conor Orr: The Raiders Are 0–3—and Maybe Wondering What Could Have Been
Conor Orr: Jaguars Put AFC Contenders on Notice: They Could Be for Real
The MMQB Podcast
Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.