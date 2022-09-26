Skip to main content
MMQB Week 3: The Dolphins' Big Win Over the Bills, Hurts So Good and More

Links to all our coverage of an exciting NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Kirk Cousins, Frank Reich, Zac Taylor and Matt LeFleur.

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 3, plus more from our staff.

This Is 3–0: How Mike McDaniel's Dolphins Survived the Bills

Dolphins players run off the field after defeating the Bills

Albert Breer on the first-year coach answering big questions early in the season, and why the Dolphins approach to the Buffalo game—philosophically and tactically—made all the difference.

Ten Takeaways

Jalen Hurts celebrates the Eagles' win over the Commanders.

Albert Breer’s notes and observations from around the league, including how Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is out to prove he was right about himself. Plus, more on the big wins by the Bengals, Packers, Panthers and Titans.

Six From Saturday: First-Round QB Prospect Benched

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke calls for a snap during a game against Middle Tennessee

Albert Breer’s college and NFL draft notes on Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke, USC wideout Jordan Addison, the latest stud runner from Wisconsin, a potential darkhorse NFL coaching candidate out of the Big 12, and more.

More From The MMQB Staff

