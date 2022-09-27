Bucs’ Todd Bowles Addresses Aaron Rodgers’s Jumbotron Comments

The Buccaneers fell to the Packers, 14–12, at home on Sunday after coming up short on a two-point conversion attempt that could’ve forced overtime with 14 seconds remaining in the game.

The conversation following the marquee matchup took an interesting turn after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers implied to Fox’s Tom Rinaldi that he noticed telling information about the Bucs’ gameplan on the jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium and passed it on to his team.

“Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something. I just passed on the information,” Rodgers said in his post-game interview.

On Monday, Bucs coach Todd Bowles acknowledged Rodgers’s remarks during his media session, telling reporters he plans to meet with the team’s football operations department to address the issue, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Bowles noted the purpose of the meeting will be to see what info, if any, Rodgers and the Packers may have gleaned from the Jumbotron shot of Tampa’s sideline.

While it remains unclear what the star QB may have seen, Rodgers shared his perspective while discussing his thoughts during the Bucs’ final play. Tampa started on the 7-yard line after being penalized for delay of game, ultimately leading to Tom Brady’s incomplete pass to Russell Gage. Green Bay recovered the subsequent onside kick to end the game.

“Well, they showed it on the previous play, too,” Rodgers told Rinaldi. “It was a delay on both plays.”

“Jumbotron-gate” on our hands by the end of the week? The mystery continues for at least a little while longer.

