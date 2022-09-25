Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

Live updates from inside Raymond James Stadium for Tampa Bay's home opener.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are in Raymond James Stadium for the first time this season for their home-opener against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). Two of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, take center stage in a game that features a pair of teams who are already beat up early in the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers will be missing their top three wide receivers and starting left tackle Donovan Smith while Green Bay is dealing with injuries to multiple wideouts as well. With play-makers sidelined for both teams, this could turn into a defensive battle that revolves around the rushing attacks.

Rodgers is one of the top signal-callers in the league but historically, he's had some issues against Tampa Bay. In five career matchups, he's thrown just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions. The Buccaneers are hoping to keep the struggles going so they can advance to 3-0.

BucsGameday will be providing live updates throughout the afternoon on BucsGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— Wide receiver Chris Godwin, wide receiver Julio Jones, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Zyon McCollum, tight end Cade Otton, and quarterback Kyle Trask are the inactives for Tampa Bay.

— Wide receiver Christian Watson, tackle Rasheed Walker, tackle Caleb Jones, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, wide receiver Samori Toure, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are the inactives for Green Bay.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay will receive the opening kick-off.

— The kick goes for a touchback and the Buccaneers start off at their own 25.

— Tom Brady goes play-action on the first play and he delivers to Breshad Perriman for 24 yards.

— Back-to-back runs from Fournette bring up third and short for Tampa Bay.

— Fournette can't convert on third down but Brady hits Cole Beasley for his first catch as a Buccaneer for a first down.

— Brady finds tight end Kyle Rudolph for his first catch of the season and another first down.

— Brady is sacked on third down and Tampa Bay will have to attempt a long field goal.

— Kicker Ryan Succop connects from 45-yards out to give the Buccaneers an early lead.

— Tampa Bay leads 3-0 with 9:05 remaining in the first quarter.

