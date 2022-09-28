Dak Prescott Says He’s Unlikely to Play for Cowboys in Week 4

The Cowboys’ offense will likely be the Cooper Rush show once again on Sunday, after the team’s backup quarterback led it to a 23–16 win over the NFC East rival Giants on Monday Night Football. Starter Dak Prescott recently underwent surgery on his right thumb, sidelining him early in the 2022 season.

Prescott is aiming for a quick return, but probably not quick enough to lead Dallas against the Commanders on Sunday. However, he does have a Week 5 date with the Rams in his crosshairs.

“Nah, probably not,” Prescott said of a Week 4 return, per USA Today. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That’s the one I’m looking at.”

Prescott has been limited to just one game so far this season, throwing for a meager 134 yards and an interception in a sloppy season-opening loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Rush has played well in his stead, leading the Cowboys to a 2–0 record as starter. He’s thrown for 514 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in his three appearances.

When Prescott returns, despite what Jerry Jones has implied, there is no question as to who will be under center.

“Clearly, [to] everybody in our locker room and everybody in the building, Jerry included, Dak is our quarterback,” coach Mike McCarthy said last week. “We want Cooper to be successful as possible. So, I think it stops right there.”

The Cowboys another NFC East foe, the Commanders, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.