One key player, quarterback Jameis Winston, was absent from the Saints’ practice on Wednesday ahead of their London matchup vs. the Vikings leaving fans wondering what the reasoning was.

Winston is currently dealing with a back injury, along with an ankle injury. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer previously reported Winston is dealing with four fractures in his back, but not at risk of further damage. He’s missed various practices since the season began, although he’s started in all three games so far.

However, on Wednesday, the 28-year-old said it was the team’s choice to not have him participate at practice, not his.

“They told me I wasn’t practicing. It wasn’t my choice,” Winston said, per ESPN. “I’m preparing like every week — preparing to play.”

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in for Winston on Wednesday.

Saints coach Dennis Allen explained that Winston’s absence decision was based on the team wanting him to be “healthy” ahead of the Week 4 international matchup. He added that there isn’t any concern regarding Winston’s availability come Sunday, per NFL Network’s Stacey Dales.

Winston will be back on the field Thursday to prepare for the Vikings game. It also sounds like Winston is ready to play on Sunday.

“That’s my plan [to play],” Winston said on Wednesday.

Through three games, Winston has completed 73-of-115 attempts for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. The Saints fell to 1–2 with last Sunday’s 22–14 loss to the Panthers.

The Saints and Vikings kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 2 in London.

