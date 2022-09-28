Boomer Esiason Thinks Saquon Barkley Could Be Traded to Bills

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is having a resurgent start to the 2022 season after injuries have hindered his young career. However, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Boomer Esiason thinks Barkley’s success may lead to him being dealt up north to the Bills.

“Saquon is probably as good now as he’ll ever be in the NFL,” he said on Up & Adams. “First couple games here, he’s redeems himself—in my eyes anyway—he’s running hard, lowering his shoulders, you can see the burst is back in his legs … why would the Giants keep him? Especially if you can get a reasonably good draft pick.”

Barkley was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft and won Offensive Rookie of the Year that season but has struggled in recent years due to injuries. He tallied over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2018, but dealt with a high ankle sprain in 2019, tore his ACL the following year and dealt with another ankle injury in 2021. He appeared in 13 games last season and rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns but is on pace to far exceed that this year.

Barkley has been electric to start the season, with 408 yards from scrimmage in the first three games of the season. He has found the end zone twice and his days of being hampered by injuries seem long-behind him. If Buffalo were to land the dynamic tailback, they may have the clear-cut best offense in the NFL.

