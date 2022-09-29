The NFL’s coach-hiring process is broken, but you all know that. Each year a third of the league turns over as decision makers vacillate between one of two choices, each the opposite of the previous choice. It would seem the intricacies of the league and what makes a coach successful are often lost on those who make decisions. That, or, coaches are (relatively, from an ownership perspective) cheap to hire and fire, so there isn’t a great deal of urgency to fix the process.

Some owners spend hundreds of thousands of dollars for firms to search for people on their behalf. Some owners are just looking for a person who sounds like their sons’ friend from Dartmouth who is taking entrepreneurial business classes and is really excited about the future of synthetic almonds. Or, they pivot to the kind of high-end used-car salesman who tells them about The Way It Works, which provides them with a sense of comfort because they, like many people in the owners’ orbit, are simply really good at convincing powerful people to give them money.

In the process, a lot gets lost. I’ve complained about this before, but I’ll continue to stand on a soap box in regards to how coaches get lumped into buckets. The Old Guy. The Minority Guy. The Young, Exciting (White) Guy. The Serious Guy. The Fun Guy. Some people will deny this, but there is a real feeling out there among coaches that they are scanned, stereotyped and spit out before they get a chance to make their pitch.

As it turns out, the Minority Guy could have a defensive background and can have a great offensive game plan, possibly paired with a coordinator that the search firm hasn’t heard of, but who may understand modern football far better than the coordinator who spent 15 years in the NFL compiling league-average statistics. The Young, Exciting (White) Guy may end up not being all that exciting, and half his team may hate him. The Old Guy may not be crotchety at all, but the kind of cool old guy who actually experienced the 1960s, and didn’t have two 1950s before moving right on to 1970.

The process, in which teams fire a coach shortly after the New Year and install a new one before Feb. 1, is too condensed to do that work, which is why I’ve done my best to expand on it here. This list is both a recognition of what is (coaches we know will get interviews) and a picture of what could be (coaches we think should get interviews). We compile information based on conversations with current and former coaches, agents and more. It is large, made to reflect both the current talent pool ready to become head coaches and the coaches who may make up the coordinator pool in 2023 as well.

Before we get started, there are two themes we’ve picked up on for 2022, both of which stem from a flood of offensive coach hirings:

• There is a backlog of really good defensive candidates with a load of experience.

• There is an even greater backlog of really good special teams coaches with even more experience.

In both cases, the theory that neither can succeed because they can’t hang on to their offensive coordinators does not hold water in my mind. There are so many good young offensive minds in the NFL right now. There is more access to good offensive film than ever before. Coaches like Mike Vrabel, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh and Sean McDermott don’t seem to have a hard time making this work.

With regard to special teams coaches specifically, we’ll direct you back to the top of this article. Special teams coaches post–John Harbaugh, in the eyes of people who do the hiring, could unfortunately be labeled as Joe Judge Guys. Joe Judge was fired last year as head coach of the Giants after two seasons, largely due to a horrendous personnel situation. But the assumption is that other special teams coaches would do the same. I would give careful consideration to some special teams coaches on this list.

That said, we don’t want to sound entirely cynical. The young offensive coaches who have been hired en masse off the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan trees are performing incredibly well. Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, Zac Taylor and others have proven they are not just great play callers but great organizational leaders as well.

As for the breakdown, we have:

• 14 offensive coordinators

• 16 defensive coordinators

• 2 special teams coordinators

• 16 offensive assistants

• 8 offensive assistants

• 8 college coaches

• 1 Josh McCown

One more note: Sean Payton is still under contract with the Saints and is not included here. With that, on to the list, presented in no particular order …

Shane Steichen (left) and Jonathan Gannon will be among the top candidates in the next hiring cycle. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Shane Steichen, Offensive Coordinator, Eagles

Well, the first one is in order. Steichen is our top candidate for the 2023 season. In the pressing search for the next great offensive-minded head coach, Steichen seems to have slipped between the cracks despite a strong track record. He was instrumental in preparing Justin Herbert for his surprise rookie season (Herbert was thrust into a starting role with almost no preparation) and has been equally important in the development of Jalen Hurts—the Eagles’ offense is behind only Miami, Kansas City and Baltimore in terms of efficiency. It’s not hard to see their multifaceted approach, which helps Hurts and the Eagles transcend the idea of a “system,” being copied around the league. Steichen is a mastermind at creating mismatches and had a roster trending in the right direction with a rookie receiver as the primary passing threat in ’21 before Philadelphia upgraded their talent set.

DeMeco Ryans, Defensive Coordinator, 49ers

Kyle Shanahan said of Ryans last year: “DeMeco is going to be a head coach. He’s too good not to be, whether it’s this year, whether it’s next year, whether it’s anytime.”

Ryans had the 49ers sixth against the pass last year and picked up right where he left off in 2022. Currently, the 49ers are fourth in EPA per play, fifth against the pass and ninth against the run. Ryans interviewed with the Vikings last winter but declined a second interview with the club.

As with Raheem Morris, Ryans should have access to a solid support staff—the Rams and 49ers are both deep with talented offensive coaches like Thomas Brown, Zac Robinson in L.A. and Anthony Lynn in San Francisco, among others. And, as mentioned above, the idea that a defensive coach cannot build a solid offense is dated and indirectly harmful to many coaches in the candidate pool.

Ejiro Evero, Defensive Coordinator, Broncos

Evero made his first appearance on our list last year. While Denver is still working its way through a new quarterback acquisition, the defense has been dominant. Denver is third in passing yards per attempt, tied for second in passing touchdowns allowed and fourth in first downs allowed via the run. Evero comes from the Rams, where he was the defensive passing game coordinator for the 2021 Super Bowl team. He was one of McVay’s initial hires in L.A. back in ’17.

Kellen more pregame at a preseason game Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator, Cowboys

Moore’s stock was boosted after a stellar round of interviews last year with the Jaguars, Broncos, Vikings and Dolphins. Moore, 34, has served as either a quarterbacks coach or an offensive coordinator in Dallas since 2018, and has a chance to cement his candidacy with a strong performance sans Dak Prescott. Two weeks ago, Cooper Rush posted a 95 quarterback rating in a surprising win over the Bengals and on Monday night posted a QB rating just shy of 100 against the Giants in a victory. All the while, regardless of who is under center for Dallas, there have been open receivers and chunk plays available.

Dan Quinn, Defensive Coordinator, Cowboys

Quinn needs no introduction. His second act in Dallas has reinvigorated his head coaching prospects, as he fielded requests from six different teams to interview for a top job last winter. For now, he is sticking by his creative muse, Micah Parsons, and fueling one of the most impressive rises of a young pass rusher we’ve seen in the NFL. Quinn’s personality is infectious, his positivity is relentless, and it’s impossible, even as a bystander, to walk into a building where he is in a leadership role and not feel like you are somehow part of the team.

Marcus Brady, Offensive Coordinator, Colts

Now in his second season as the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, Brady, a former CFL quarterback, has experience all over the offensive coaching side of the business. He broke into the NFL in 2018 as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach. For some additional intel, I reached out to Marc Trestman, a three-time Grey Cup champion as a coach as well as the former Bears head coach and Ravens offensive coordinator. Trestman is an innovative mind who, after jumping from the CFL to the Bears back in ’13, had the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL. He assembled a star coaching staff at the time that included Mel Tucker (Michigan State head coach), Joe DeCamillis (Rams special teams coordinator), Aaron Kromer (Bills offensive line coach) and Sean Desai (Seahawks associate head coach).

Trestman was also the first coach to hire Brady when his playing career was finished. He describes Brady as “unflappable. Even keeled. Incredible teammate. Extremely bright, poised and unselfish. Incredible family. Marcus is fully educated both in the run and the pass. He sees it all; he’s a highly detailed guy. Marcus is capable of doing everything. Creative. Really knows the game at a high level.”

Raheem Morris is ready for another head coaching job. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Raheem Morris, Defensive Coordinator, Rams

When discussing this year’s available coaches, one industry source made it a point to mention that, because the offensive coaching landscape has essentially been strip-mined, a ton of defensive coaches who have been patiently waiting their turn are overripe on the vine. Morris, the former Buccaneers coach, checks all the boxes. He is coaching the best run defense in the NFL this year. He has head coaching experience, which was a major plus on the market last year. He has experience as an offensive coach, serving as Kyle Shanahan’s passing game coordinator in Atlanta, and he is working in Los Angeles, which means he could assemble a staff that contains some talented younger coaches on the McVay coaching tree. Morris is beyond ready for his second shot as a head coach.

Brian Callahan, Offensive Coordinator, Bengals

Callahan interviewed for the Broncos’ vacancy a year ago, a job that ended up going to Nathaniel Hackett. Players rave about Callahan’s demeanor and the way he can grip their attention in meeting rooms. Joe Burrow praised the offensive staff as one that effectively avoids micromanaging. The son of legendary offensive line guru Bill Callahan, Brian held various coaching assistant roles in Denver during the Peyton Manning era before taking QB-centric roles in Detroit (2016–17) and Oakland (’18). One former NFL coach who knows Callahan well says Callahan “has a great personality, is really smart, relates to players well and is creative.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor tells us: “One of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around. He has a tremendous IQ, his background growing up in a coaching home, all the success he’s experienced. … He brought that to Cincinnati to help us become a winning team.”



Jonathan Gannon, Defensive Coordinator, Eagles

If you had taken a drink every time Troy Aikman said “Jonathan Gannon” during the Eagles’ Monday Night Football dismantling of the Vikings in Week 2, you would have needed a stomach pumping. This is for good reason, though. Gannon was high on the Texans’ wish list a year ago and interviewed with the team before they promoted Lovie Smith. This offseason, Gannon’s list should be far more substantial. His Eagles defense is currently the third-most efficient passing defense in the NFL. As a complement to its offense, the unit is versatile and ever-changing to fit the strengths of its personnel.

Frank Smith, Offensive Coordinator, Dolphins

Smith could be the first apple off the Mike McDaniel tree. If the Dolphins continue to succeed, so, thankfully, will the idea that coaches should care about their players. Read about what star Raiders tight end Darren Waller said about Smith, who was Waller’s position coach after he returned to the NFL from suspension: “I never had a relationship with a coach like I do with Frank. I honestly text him more than I text my friends. We laugh every day at practice, but I seriously respect him as a teacher and a coach and an authority figure you can talk to as a friend. Nothing’s off limits. We can be real and honest with each other about everything. That’s so important to me, having him in my life.”

Ask around, and you’ll hear stories about Smith going all out as a person as well as a coach, which is, ultimately, what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

Patrick Graham, Defensive Coordinator, Raiders

Graham was a star of the NFL’s offseason minority coaching summit this year. Considered a brilliant mind—he is referred to as the “Black Picasso”—the Yale graduate has simply had some bad luck in terms of locale after leaving the Dolphins in 2019. Graham still compiled a formidable defense—19th and 18th in defense-adjusted value over average, respectively—despite a bottom-tier roster that resulted in the stepping down of the team’s G.M. following the ’21 season. Graham’s unit is still among the best in the NFL this year in terms of opponent rushing EPA (expected points added per attempt). If the Raiders turn it around, so will Graham’s candidacy.

Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator, Lions

Any time you hear the m-word—“McVay,” that is—thrown around in a conversation about coaches, your ears perk up. Johnson, who is not from the McVay coaching tree but is viewed as an up-and-coming young offensive mind, has carved out a niche as a future offensive trendsetter all on his own. The former walk-on QB at North Carolina broke into the NFL back in 2012 with the Dolphins and has helped the Lions transform into the second-highest-scoring offense in the NFL through three weeks. If there is a surprise name in this cycle, it will be Johnson’s.

Jerod Mayo is considered the next coach off the Belichick tree. Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jerod Mayo, Inside Linebackers Coach, Patriots

Mayo is beloved in New England. Perhaps the best fit may be waiting out whatever the future brings in Foxborough, although the secret is out: Mayo interviewed with both the Broncos and the Raiders and has been championed as a future head coach. The Patriot Brand may have taken a hit, but that doesn’t change the fact that Mayo is worth bringing in.

Aaron Glenn, Defensive Coordinator, Lions

If (or perhaps when) the Lions turn this thing around, everyone will want a piece of Dan Campbell’s staff. Glenn is a former NFL star defensive back who is widely respected throughout the league. Detroit’s attacking mentality is popular with players and Glenn would have no problem recruiting in his next locale. He is relentless on the practice field in a way that can naturally foster the competitiveness that teams often struggle to grow organically.

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, who had Glenn as a scout with the organization before Glenn got into coaching, tells us: “Tremendous. Should be a head coach very, very soon.”