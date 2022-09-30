The Patriots officially ruled quarterback Mac Jones out for Sunday’s game against the undefined, which means backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to get the start.

Jones first injured his ankle in the Patriots final offensive play last week vs. Baltimore. He hopped off the field and needed to be helped into the locker room after the game ended. The team kept pushing back making a decision on Jones for this week, and the quarterback dressed for practice on Friday. Ultimately, Jones did not practice at all this week.

So far this season, Mac Jones is 1-2 with 786 passing yards, two touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The 36-year-old Hoyer will be making his first start of the year and first since the 2020 season. He began his career with New England, bounced around the league and then rejoined the Patriots in four of the last five seasons. Since the 2016 season, Hoyer is 1-11 in games he started with the Bears, 49ers, Colts and Patriots.

With Jones out, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely serve as Hoyer’s backup for the game.

