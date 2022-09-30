Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital.

Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected, leading to the car flipping several times. Both Garrett and the female passenger were treated at a local Cleveland hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday, Garrett spoke to reporters for the first time since the accident earlier this week.

“I’m grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures… It was a hell of an event,” Garrett said.

Garrett was asked about the citation he received for driving at an unsafe speed, to which the Browns defensive end admitted was a “call for me to be more safe with my driving in the future.”

Garrett has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, instead being listed as questionable. Garrett told reporters that if it was up to him, he’d “love to go.”

