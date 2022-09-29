Myles Garrett Given Citation for Monday Car Crash, per Reports

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for his role in a single-car crash that left him and a female passenger with minor injuries, according to multiple reports.

The official citation for Garrett was for failure to control his vehicle. Per ProFootballTalk, the citation also noted that “unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance” to the crash that left the Browns defensive end with minor injuries. This is reportedly the seventh speeding-related citation that Garrett has received since 2017.

Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected, leading to the car flip several times.

Garrett and a female passenger were helped from the car and taken to a local hospital in the Cleveland area. The Browns released a statement on Garrett noting he suffered a sprained shoulder, biceps strain, minor lacerations and bruises. The Browns also noted Garrett cleared concussion protocol.

