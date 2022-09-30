Eagles Now the Final Undefeated NFL Team With Dolphins Loss

As the NFL enters the fourth week of the season, it certainly appears that the league has reached an impressive level of parity. Following Thursday night’s Bengals win over the previously undefeated Dolphins, there is now just one remaining unbeaten team in the league: the 3–0 Eagles.

Philadelphia has been very impressive to open their second season under Nick Sirianni. After a narrow 38–35 win over the Lions, another 2022 upstart, to open the year, they blasted the Vikings 24–7 in Week 2 and posted a 24–8 blowout of the Commanders in Week 3.

Entering the season, many treated it as a make-or-break year for Jalen Hurts, after mixed results through his first two NFL seasons. So far, he’s exceeded expectations, completing over 67% of his throws for 916 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception through three games. He remains incredibly dangerous as a rusher as well, with 37 carries for 167 yards and three scores.

The Eagles have done well to build around Hurts, trading for Titans star receiver AJ Brown during the NFL draft, pairing him with last year’s first-round pick DeVonta Smith. The pair has combined for 558 yards and a pair of scores this year, with tight end Dallas Goedert emerging as a dangerous third option.

The defense has stepped up as well, and currently ranks sixth in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Of course, Philly has a tough test—and a very familiar face—coming to town Sunday. The Jaguars, who look like a completely different football team under former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, travel to the Eagles, with Trevor Lawrence looking to build on his impressive start to the season.

Philadelphia is a 7.5-point favorite in Sunday’s game, per SI Sportsbook. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today.