Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is officially active for Carolina’s game vs. the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

The running back missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but it was reported late Saturday night that he was expected to play against Arizona despite a thigh injury. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCaffrey and the Panthers wanted to see how he would respond in warmups before making an official decision.

McCaffrey’s status was in doubt enough that Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield said didn’t know as late as Thursday.

“He’s gone zero dark 30 on us, keeping us guessing,” Mayfield said after Thursday’s practice.

Carolina is monitoring McCaffrey’s health more carefully this year, as they are giving him Wednesday practices off during the week to try to keep him healthy.

So far this season, the Panthers are 1-2, and McCaffrey has rushed for 243 yards and one touchdown.

