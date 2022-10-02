Titans first-round draft pick Treylon Burks was carted off the field Sunday with an apparent foot injury against the Colts and was ruled out the rest of the game.

Burks appeared to hurt his foot after completing a catch on second down but remained on the field the following play. Burks left the game with two catches for 14 yards and one rushing attempt for four yards.

The rookie was taken with the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Arkansas. Entering Sunday’s game, he had tallied eight catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns. The specific nature of the injury is unclear at this time.

The Titans went on to win the game 24–17.

