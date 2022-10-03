The Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh will officially begin a new chapter this week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are expected to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup with Pickett, paving the way for the rookie to make his first NFL start against the Bills on Sunday.

Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, relieved Trubisky at the start of the third quarter in Sunday’s game against the Jets. His debut proved to be up-and-down as he gave the Steelers offense a spark, but couldn’t do enough to pick up the victory in his debut.

New York went on to win the Week 4 contest 24–20. Pickett ended the game having completed 10 of his 13 passes for 120 yards with three interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

Calls for Pickett to take over the starting job began shortly after the season got underway. Trubisky, who signed with Pittsburgh this spring after a one-year stint in Buffalo, got off to a lackluster start, completing just 59.5% of his passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions through the team’s first three and a half games.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Jets, the Steelers rank 30th in the league in yards per game (278.8) and 25th in points per game (18.5).

The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 pick in April after he burst onto the national collegiate scene in his fifth year at Pittsburgh. In 13 games in 2021, he racked up 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He led the Panthers to an ACC championship, won the conference’s Player of the Year award and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett is now poised to line up behind center when the Steelers will take on the Bills in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

