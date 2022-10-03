MMQB Week 4: Bills Make a Statement, Eagles Are No Fluke, Inside NFLPA Concussion Investigation
How Josh Allen and the Bills Stayed Calm and Proved They Could Win a Close One
Sean McDermott takes us inside the closing minutes of a Week 4 game that felt like a playoff atmosphere, as the preseason favorites answered one lingering question about them.
Ten Takeaways
Albert Breer’s notes and observations from around the league, including details on the NFLPA investigation involving Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries, why the Eagles are no fluke, Saquon Barkley at quarterback and more.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: What’s Become of the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
Conor Orr: Kenny Pickett Is in Good Hands With Mike Tomlin
Week 4 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
