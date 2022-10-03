Skip to main content
Baltimore Ravens Blow Major Lead in Loss to Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens Blow Major Lead in Loss to Buffalo Bills

MMQB Week 4: Bills Make a Statement, Eagles Are No Fluke, Inside NFLPA Concussion Investigation

Links to all our coverage of an exciting NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Haason Reddick, Allen Sills, Brian Daboll and more.

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 4, plus more from our staff.

How Josh Allen and the Bills Stayed Calm and Proved They Could Win a Close One

Josh Allen looks for a place to run in the rain against the Ravens.

Sean McDermott takes us inside the closing minutes of a Week 4 game that felt like a playoff atmosphere, as the preseason favorites answered one lingering question about them.

Ten Takeaways

Tua Tagovailoa on the ground.

Albert Breer’s notes and observations from around the league, including details on the NFLPA investigation involving Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries, why the Eagles are no fluke, Saquon Barkley at quarterback and more.

Kenneth Gainwell and Dallas Goedert celebrate a touchdown against the Jaguars

More From The MMQB Staff

Conor Orr: What’s Become of the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance

Conor Orr: Kenny Pickett Is in Good Hands With Mike Tomlin

Week 4 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

The MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.