During Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to praise Aaron Rodgers and when the prospect of playing together came up, the quarterback got fans thinking of a possible pairing.

The four-time MVP addressed Beckham’s tweets and touched on the possibility the two could team up one day.

“Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now,” Rodgers said. “And so we keep in contact often. We’ve talked various times over the years and obviously with a player like that, you’re always hoping there’s a time when you can figure things out and play together.”

Beckham has yet to return from an ACL tear he suffered in last season’s Super Bowl win vs. the Bengals while he was with the Rams. It’s unclear if and when he’ll return this season, but Rodgers will surely take all the help he can get.

Since the departure of Davante Adams, Green Bay has been struggling in the passing game at times, but a healthy Beckham could make all the difference in the world.

