For the second time this year, wide receiver Tavon Austin has been released by the Bills, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio was the first to report the move, with both sides reportedly mutually agreeing to part ways. The wide receiver, who was on Buffalo’s practice squad, reportedly “was not happy with his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”

Austin signed a one-year deal with the Bills on June 3 but was cut on Aug. 22. By the end of August, he was brought onto the practice squad and he had yet to be activated during the regular season.

He has spent the last few years bouncing around the league from team to team. Austin was drafted No. 8 in the 2013 draft by the then St. Louis Rams and spent five years with the team, including two when they became the Los Angeles Rams.

He went on to play two years with the Cowboys before heading to the Packers in 2020 and Jaguars in ’21, appearing in 13 games and scoring a single touchdown for Jacksonville. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Austin has tallied 224 career receptions for 2,239 yards with 16 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 1,361 yards and 10 touchdowns.

