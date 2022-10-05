Skip to main content

Commanders Designate Brian Robinson Jr. to Return to Practice

In this story:

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

The Commanders have officially announced that running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated to return to practice this week. Robinson, who was shot twice on Aug. 28 in a suspected armed robbery attempt, could very well make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Titans. 

It took Robinson less than three weeks to return to the practice field and has somehow recovered fast enough to play in an NFL game just six weeks after reportedly being shot once in the glute and once in the knee

Robinson was selected in the third round of April’s NFL draft out of Alabama and was expected to contribute immediately to Washington’s offense. If he does play Sunday, it’s unclear if he’ll start, but playing in any role is nothing short of miraculous. 

Kickoff between Washington and Tennessee is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football 