The Commanders have officially announced that running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated to return to practice this week. Robinson, who was shot twice on Aug. 28 in a suspected armed robbery attempt, could very well make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Titans.

It took Robinson less than three weeks to return to the practice field and has somehow recovered fast enough to play in an NFL game just six weeks after reportedly being shot once in the glute and once in the knee.

Robinson was selected in the third round of April’s NFL draft out of Alabama and was expected to contribute immediately to Washington’s offense. If he does play Sunday, it’s unclear if he’ll start, but playing in any role is nothing short of miraculous.

Kickoff between Washington and Tennessee is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

