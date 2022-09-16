Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. took another inspiring step forward on his road to recovery Thursday less than three weeks after the running back was shot during a suspected armed robbery attempt.

Robinson, who was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28, returned to the practice field for the first time since in the incident. The third-round pick in this year’s NFL draft participated in individual drills on the sidelines and showed he’s already making impressive strides courtesy of a video shared on social media showing him participating in agility drills.

Thursday’s encouraging update comes just two weeks after Robinson landed on the reserve/non-injury list. He will not be eligible to be activated until Week 5.

While Washington fans will have to wait at least another four weeks to see if Robinson will be able to play, the Alabama product’s progress bodes well for his chances. Last Wednesday, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Robinson was off crutches after the swelling in his knee had gone down “an awful lot.” NFL Network previously reported the 23-year-old had been shot in the glute as well as the lower leg, which hit his knee but missed all major ligaments, tendons and bone.

Robinson's first NFL career game could potentially come on Oct. 9, when the Commanders host the Titans at 1 p.m. ET (CBS).

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football.