With the Packers set to play their first-ever game in London on Sunday against the Giants, Aaron Rodgers is excited about playing overseas. His only qualm: he wishes they had more time there.

“We’re all excited,” Rodgers said. “I think the reason I said I wanted to go over early was just to experience a little bit of that culture, to be able to get out and see some sights and interact with fans and … shoot, go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever the local brew is. That’s what we all want to do, those of us that want to go over early.”

Despite his star quarterback’s feelings, coach Matt LaFleur isn’t a fan of the logistics when it comes to traveling overseas before a game.

“I’m not going to give you my honest answer,” LaFleur said, per ESPN. “I’d rather refrain. It feels like a Thursday night game for us as coaches just in terms of all the preparation you’ve got to do. But you just do it, so it is what it is.”

The six-hour time change and all the time taken to fly to England on Thursday will certainly cut into some preparation time for Green Bay, but Rodgers had some fun with his coach’s response.

“Listen, coaches are creatures of habit, even more than players,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Anytime there’s a minute adjustment to the schedule, it throws them all out of whack. So I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

The Packers are the 32nd team in the NFL to play in London since 2007. Kickoff against the Giants is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

