Feel the excitement as the NFL season moves on, chronologically, from Week 4 to Week 5! Things start off with the Broncos and Colts limping into a Thursday Night Football matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to follow on Sunday.

The headliner is Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow on Sunday Night Football, but don't overlook Cooper Rush and the Cowboys taking on the defending champs in L.A. (good luck to the Rams' rebuilt O-line against Micah Parsons and Co.), a Matt Patricia revenge game against the Lions (or is it a Lions revenge game against Matt Patricia?) in Foxboro, and a Teddy Bridgewater start in East Rutherford when the Dolphins visit the Jets.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, staff writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

