The 2022 NFL season has gotten off to a rather balanced start. As it stands right now, there are 15 NFL teams going into Week 5 with a 2–2 record which could be a good thing—depending on your viewpoint.

The Buccaneers are one of those teams at .500, and when Tom Brady was asked if there is more parity in the NFL given the current standings, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s response didn’t exactly see it that way.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady said Thursday. “Poor quality of football, that’s what I see.”

It’s no surprise that someone with Brady’s experience expects more from the NFL, let alone his own team. Tampa Bay started off with wins against the Cowboys and Saints, but it has dropped its last two games against both the Packers and Chiefs.

Coming up on Sunday are the 2–2 Falcons so, needless to say, Brady will be looking to separate the Buccaneers from the pack. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

