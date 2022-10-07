Broncos’ KJ Hamler on Final Play: ‘I Could Have Walked In’

A final overtime pass from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fell incomplete in the end zone during Thursday night’s game against the Colts, resulting in yet another ugly loss for a Denver team and offense that entered the season with lofty expectations.

Perhaps no one was more frustrated with the result of that last snap than Broncos receiver KJ Hamler, who appeared to be rather open as the play developed.

Denver faced a fourth-and-1 from the Indianapolis’ 5-yard line late in overtime and opted to go for it rather than kick a field goal. Wilson took the snap and dropped back to pass but never looked in Hamler’s direction as the third-year receiver got wide open on a slant. Instead, the Broncos quarterback forced a throw into Courtland Sutton, which was broken up by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

As the pass fell incomplete, Hamler’s frustration boiled over. He slammed his helmet onto the ground multiple times as Denver’s offense walked off the field following the loss.

“I could have walked in,” Hamler told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game.

A frustrated Hamler epitomized the feeling within the Broncos locker room after the AFC West club dropped to 2–3 on the year. Denver’s offense has been the primary reason for the early-season disappointment, with the unit averaging just 15 points per game through the first five games.

“Got to finish, execute,” Hamler said of the offensive struggles, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “We just got to execute better. Defense [is] fighting their ass off, and we just got to back them up better. I did everything I can. I fought my ass off. The offense fought its ass off.”

