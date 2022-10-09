Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Active in Game vs. Patriots

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially active for Detroit’s game against the Patriots, the team revealed Sunday morning. He’s poised to play at New England after not being listed among the team’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game.

St. Brown injured his ankle against the Vikings in Week 3, and the injury kept him out of last week’s game against the Seahawks.

In the first three weeks of the season, St. Brown continued his strong play from late last season. The second-year pro totaled 253 yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches through Week 3.

Additionally, his nine catches and two touchdowns vs. Washington in Week 2 tied an NFL record for most consecutive weeks with a receiving touchdown and at least eight catches. (Antonio Brown and undefined accomplished the feat previously.)

The Lions selected St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, and he already has become the team’s top receiving target. Last season, he led Detroit in catches (90), yards (912) and touchdown catches (five). While St. Brown returns, receiver DJ Chark and running back D’Andre Swift will both miss the game.

After Sunday’s game, Detroit will head into its bye week, which will give St. Brown more time to recover from the ankle injury.

