Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets NFL Record

Two games into his second season as a professional football player, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has set an NFL record.

With his eighth reception (in the fourth quarter) and his touchdown catch (in the first quarter) Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he became the first receiver in NFL history to go six straight games with that many catches and at least one score.

Going into Week 2, St. Brown had been tied with former longtime Cincinnati Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh for the record.

St. Brown finished the first half against Washington with six catches, 86 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 13-yard strike from Jared Goff, with 1:40 to play in the first quarter.

St. Brown started his eight reception-or-more, one-TD streak in Week 15 of last season, when he caught eight balls for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Also as a result of his eighth catch vs. the Commanders, he is now tied with ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown and the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas for the most consecutive games in league history with eight-or-more catches (eight straight contests).

The aforementioned stretch for St. Brown dates back to Week 13 of the 2021 campaign. In that game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the USC product amassed a career-best 10 catches for 86 yards and a single score, en route to helping lead the Lions to their first victory of the season.

Simply said, St. Brown is enjoying a terrific start to his NFL career.

As a fourth-round pick a year ago (No. 112 overall), the bar wasn’t set very high for him.

He came on slowly but surely through the first 12 weeks of the ‘21 season, with a total of 39 catches for 352 yards and zero scores.

However, once Week 13 came around, St. Brown became an unstoppable presence in Detroit’s aerial attack.

The 6-foot, 197-pound slot wideout went on to amass 51 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns over the course of the final six games of the campaign. And, in each of those six contests, he caught at least eight balls – a feat that no other Lions wide receiver had previously accomplished.

For the season, the rookie phenom totaled 90 catches for 912 yards – both of which are franchise records for a first-year receiver.

It was arguably the greatest season ever put together by a rookie Detroit wideout.

And, so far in 2022, St. Brown has continued to perform at a high level, while serving as one of Goff’s most reliable pass-catchers.

If you didn’t know who he was prior to Sunday, you better be well aware of him now. Undoubtedly, Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best young stars that not just the Lions, but that the entire league has to offer today.