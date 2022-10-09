Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was carted off the field Sunday against the Saints and it appears to be a significant injury.

After the game, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the tailback “seriously” hurt his ankle. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Penny fractured his tibia and he’ll undergo testing tomorrow to see if he requires surgery.

It’s unclear exactly what the injury is, but it’s apparent that the 26-year-old will miss significant time. He suffered the injury in the third quarter after he was tackled near the left sideline and he can be seen immediately grabbing his left leg.

The Seahawks coach said he wouldn’t speculate on what the injury could be until he underwent the proper tests. Penny finished the game with eight carries for 54 yards on the ground. In his previous four games of 2022, he rushed 49 times for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

