San Francisco cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL on Sunday and will need surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Moseley will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Moseley was enjoying one of the best games of his career before he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter against the Panthers. The 26-year-old, a native of Greensboro, N.C., scored his first career touchdown while playing in his home state. He picked off Baker Mayfield with 55 seconds left in the first half and returned it 41 yards for the score.

Moseley’s day ended with two tackles and two passes defended before he was taken off the field because of the injury. The 49ers went on to win, 37–15.

Moseley went undrafted in 2018 out of Tennessee but he signed with San Francisco that offseason and has been with the 49ers ever since. He has recorded one interception in each of his first five NFL seasons.

